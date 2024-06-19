DEI (DEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.97

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $83.64 million and $2.97 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00113994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.