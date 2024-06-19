DEI Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.99 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $91.29 million and approximately $8.99 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00114071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

