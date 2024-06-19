Dentgroup LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Dentgroup LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $439,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 338,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,814. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

