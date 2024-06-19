Dentgroup LLC Has $590,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dentgroup LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,281,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,406 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

