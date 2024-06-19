Dentgroup LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.54. 65,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

