Dentgroup LLC Purchases Shares of 28,734 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC owned approximately 3.27% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,928,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,485,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. 1,116,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

