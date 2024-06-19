Dentgroup LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.66. 189,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

