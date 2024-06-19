Dero (DERO) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $6,499.44 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,451.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.69 or 0.00606090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00114177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00257412 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00067658 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

