DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Up 12.3% in May

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

Institutional Trading of DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $116.64. 2,191,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.