dForce USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $2,653.06 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,489,591 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98710043 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,220.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

