Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.87. 1,124,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,450. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.