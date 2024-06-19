Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Down 8.7% in May

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 142,700 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DGLY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 18,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 155.99% and a negative net margin of 89.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

