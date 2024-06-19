Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.56. 1,095,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,171. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $102.54 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.01.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

