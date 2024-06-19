Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 303,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DISV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 321,582 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

