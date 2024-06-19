Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,733,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 1,287,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.