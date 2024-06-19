Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 25.7% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $32,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

