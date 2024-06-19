Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.06

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.06 and last traded at $146.76, with a volume of 1640359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

