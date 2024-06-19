Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after buying an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $337,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.59. 2,495,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

