Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.5 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $39.43.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
