Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $39.43.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.