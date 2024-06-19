Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $39.43.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.