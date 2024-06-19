DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 30,654 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $13.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DDI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 8.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. Research analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Stories

