Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $491.11

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.11 ($6.24) and traded as high as GBX 496.20 ($6.30). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 486.20 ($6.18), with a volume of 971,738 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.25) to GBX 1,100 ($13.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 434 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
In related news, insider Andy Skelton sold 15,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £77,599.41 ($98,601.54). Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
