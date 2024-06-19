Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 165,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,672,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $65.84.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

