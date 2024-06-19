Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.8% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

QQQ opened at $485.21 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.99 and a 200-day moving average of $431.82.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

