Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $277,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.46. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $226.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

