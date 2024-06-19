Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 75.8% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 834,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,106,000 after buying an additional 47,249 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.11. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Read Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.