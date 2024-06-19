Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $344,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

KKR stock opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

