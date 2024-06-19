Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,746,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $233.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

