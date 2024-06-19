Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

