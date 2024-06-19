Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Update

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,390,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 22,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,116. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

