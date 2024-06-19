E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Stock Price Down 9.4%

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08. 20,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 9,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

E Automotive Trading Down 9.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market cap of C$163.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

