Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Update

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 831,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

NYSE:KODK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 828,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,541. The firm has a market cap of $469.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,480 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 382.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 110,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

