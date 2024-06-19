Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Update

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 831,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
NYSE:KODK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 828,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,541. The firm has a market cap of $469.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.34.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
