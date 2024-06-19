Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,412,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after buying an additional 138,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.49. 1,902,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.12. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $189.26 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

