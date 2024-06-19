Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 72,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 30,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in Eaton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.59. 1,903,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $189.26 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

