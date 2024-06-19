Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.04. 15,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 36,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Ebang International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ebang International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Ebang International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Further Reading

