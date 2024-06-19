eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,144. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

