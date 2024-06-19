Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on July 19th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:RNEW opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
