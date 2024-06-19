Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on July 19th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:RNEW opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Get Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.