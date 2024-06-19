Edgecoin (EDGT) One Day Volume Hits $49.77

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $199.63 million and $49.77 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

