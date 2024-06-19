Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 1,053,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.