Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Trading Up 39.9%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 39.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Electro Optic Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates in Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

