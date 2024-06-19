Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 1.6% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after buying an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $6.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $527.49. The stock had a trading volume of 688,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

