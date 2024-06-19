Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Elme Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years. Elme Communities has a payout ratio of -1,028.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Elme Communities to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ELME opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

