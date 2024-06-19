Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 53,005 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $6.08.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 64,892 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 66,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
