Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 53,005 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $6.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Emerald alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EEX

Emerald Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 64,892 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 66,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.