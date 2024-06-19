Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,991,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after buying an additional 846,796 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

