Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $93.29 Average PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

