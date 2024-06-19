Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $118.56 and last traded at $118.59. 1,671,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,047,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.61.

Specifically, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.68.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $118.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

