Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Trading 4.8% Higher

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 240,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 863,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.35. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 598.21% and a negative net margin of 660.96%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

