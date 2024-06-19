Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

