Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.2%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.30. 2,436,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,866,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

