Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 28895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
