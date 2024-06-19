Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) were up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 417,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 90,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Entourage Health Stock Up 50.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.97.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

